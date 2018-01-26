Former Iowa Teacher Back in Jail, Facing Child Porn Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A former Iowa teacher accused of having sex with more than a dozen children is back in jail on Friday.

An investigation last year led to more than 146 charges against Curtis Van Dam, including 73 counts of second degree sexual abuse. He bonded out of jail in December.

On Friday morning, Van Dam was arrested by Sioux Center police on a warrant from U.S. District Court. The new charges include sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child porn.

Van Dam is scheduled to go to trial for the abuse charges in March.