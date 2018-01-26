I’ll Make Me A World In Iowa Event Celebrating 20 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One of Iowa's biggest cultural festivals returns this weekend for its 20th year.

I'll Make Me A World In Iowa is a celebration of African American heritage including food, music, and art. Admission to the festival is free and includes free entertainment.

This year's festival will be headlined with an appearance by film star Larenz Tate with a performance by Carl Thomas, and Channel 13's Jodi Whitworth will be emceeing.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Iowa Events Center.