Knoxville Library Has to Relocate During Major Building Expansion

KNOXVILLE, Iowa- The Knoxville Public Library is having a book sale this weekend. Maybe common, except for the fact that in a few weeks the Library here will need to move a few blocks away.

The Knoxville Library is about to enter a $4 million dollar renovation and addition construction, which will double the size of the facility. Voters approved a $2 million dollar bond issue in 2015, and the Library worked raising funds from the community to make the project fly.

But first, the current library is needing to relocate for about 15 months during construction.

“W’ere very lucky to find a place to move to, we will be relocating to an empty school building, East Elementary,” said Library Director Roslin Thompson. “It will be a big job to move, but fortunately we think we can be done in two weeks , we’ll be closed for two weeks.”

A contractor will move the books, and shelves, and re-assemble them in the old school location. Meanwhile the plan is to maintain the feel of the original library building.

“It’s an original Carnegie that was added on a 1990,” said Thompson. “The community was very pleased with the first renovation maintaining the beautiful look of the Carnegie, so when we talked about this project committee also had input into it and they wanted to maintain that look.”

The project may be completed in April or May of 2019.