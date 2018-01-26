× Law Enforcement Seeking Work Release Escapee

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Department of Corrections is on the lookout for a work release inmate from the Fort Des Moines Correctional Facility.

Officials say 28-year-old Kalen Burgess failed to return to the facility Thursday night and has now been placed on escaped status.

Burgess is described as a black male, 5’10” and weighs 157 pounds. His work release term began on December 4, 2017.

Burgess has previous convictions for second degree robbery, second degree burglary, criminal gang participation, and willful injury in Polk County.

If you know where Burgess is, contact your local police department.