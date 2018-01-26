More Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reports more than a dozen Iowans have died in the last week from complications of influenza.

Fourteen Iowans died from the flu and related illnesses in the last week, bringing the total number of Iowa deaths to 43 during this flu season. The season started in November and could last until late April.

The report also shows 43 different school districts had 10% or more of their students out sick in the last week. The flu is now considered widespread in 49 states, including Iowa. Health officials are optimistic the west coast has already seen the peak.