× 3 Consecutive Life Terms for Nicole Finn, Motion for New Trial Denied

DES MOINES, Iowa – A West Des Moines mother convicted of killing her adopted daughter will spend the rest of her life in prison.

During Nicole Finn’s sentencing hearing Friday morning in Polk County, the Judge Karen Romano heard a few motions made by Finn. Finn had asked for a new attorney, which Romano denied. She also heard a motion from Finn requesting a new trial, which was denied as well.

After addressing those motions, the Judge Romano proceeded to give Nicole Finn three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole . Finn was convicted of first degree murder and three counts of kidnapping last month.

Finn starved her adopted daughter, 16-year-old Natalie Finn, to death in October of 2016. Natalie died after being found unresponsive and not breathing on the bare floor of a bedroom at the family’s West Des Moines home. Investigators say she was wearing an adult diaper and had been sitting in her own waste for some time.

Results of an autopsy found Natalie was malnourished and she died of cardiac arrest brought on by starvation.

The kidnapping convictions relate to Nicole Finn’s other children.

Finn’s ex-husband Joseph Finn is also charged in the case. His trial is scheduled for April.