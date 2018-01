Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Police are investigating an Urbandale shooting on Friday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of 70th Street. Officers have closed parts of both 70th and Douglas Avenue as part of the investigation.

Police confirm one person was shot and transported to the hospital. The scene remains very active and the public is encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.