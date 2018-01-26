× Sentencing Friday for Convicted Murderer Nicole Finn

DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines mother will be sentenced to life in prison Friday morning.

Jurors convicted Nicole Finn of murder and three counts of kidnapping last month.

Finn starved her adopted daughter Natalie to death in October of 2016. The kidnapping convictions are for the treatment of Finn’s other three children.

Finn has already filed a motion asking for a new trial. Online court records show the judge will hear that motion during sentencing Friday.

The mandatory sentence for murder in Iowa is life in prison.

Finn’s ex-husband Joseph Finn is also charged in the case. His trial is scheduled for April.