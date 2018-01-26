× South Side Kum & Go Robbed Overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating an early morning robbery at a Des Moines convenience store.

Police say the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at the Kum and Go at 4001 SW 9th Street. A black male suspect wearing a mask entered the store and demanded the clerk give him everything from the register. The clerk saw the suspect reach for something in his waistband and told him not to pull out a gun because he’d give him anything he wanted.

The suspect left the store with a plastic bag full of cash, heading northbound on foot. Police used a K-9 to try to track the suspect but they did not find him.

If you have any information on the robbery contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.