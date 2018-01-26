State Auditor Investigating Waukee School District’s Finances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- The state auditor is stepping into investigate finances at the Waukee School District.

The district has reached three wrongful termination settlements on former employees who reported the conduct of district CEO Eric Rose. Waukee police have investigated his actions, and officials found Rose stole between $1-2,000 worth of school property. However, the Dallas County Attorney decided not to file charges. Rose is still employed at Waukee.

State Representative Rob Taylor and State Senator Charles Schneider requested an audit last month. He says his constituents in that school district are feeling frustrated about the situation.

"Some of them are wondering what just really has happened, and they're frustrated that they haven't been able to get the answers that they want," said Schneider. "Some have wondered whether or not the person alleged to have done the misappropriation of school funds and property has properly been held accountable, and they want to know that this won't happen again."

Senator Schneider also said the state auditor will see what exactly happened in the district and if there has been appropriate accountability.