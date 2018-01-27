11 Iowa Educators Recognized as State’s Top Teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Eleven of the state's top educators were recognized on Friday as outstanding Iowa teachers. They were recognized for excellence in the classroom, with special recognition for the subjects of science, math, and state history.

The Department of Education took time to thank those who go above and beyond in teaching the next generation.

"You are all outstanding educators who encourage and inspire us. You pursue learning opportunities, you search out prospects for growth personally and professionally, and you seek to improve your skill set in the classroom."

Ames High School chemistry teacher Aileen Sullivan took home the top award of Iowa Teacher of the Year.