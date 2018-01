Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES - Ouch. 22nd ranked Tennessee rolled over Iowa State on Saturday 68-45. Donovan Jackson was the only Cyclone that scored in double figures with 13 points.

The 45 points is the lowest scoring output ever by ISU at Hilton Coliseum.

Cyclones only shot 33% and were out-rebounded by 18. ISU falls to 11-9 overall, 2-6 in the Big 12.

Iowa State is back home Wednesday to take on West Virginia.