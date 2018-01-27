Dodgeball Competition Raises Money for Charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK, Iowa -- It's a game most people either loved or hated in grade school, but a local organization found a way to draw adults back to the activity.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run hosted a dodgeball tournament to raise money for Special Olympics Iowa. Dozens of teams faced off in the competition at Lakewood Elementary School in Norwalk on Saturday. This is the fourth year the fundraiser has taken place.

Organizers say it's all about camaraderie and raising funds that will help more than 14,000 Special Olympic athletes compete in the state.

The event raised more than $10,000.