EVANSVILLE, IN - After starting the Missouri Valley as THE team to beat, the Drake Bulldogs have cooled off.

Drake lost at Evansville on Saturday 77-73. It's the 3rd loss in the last 4 games for Drake.

D'Tae McMurray led the way with 13 points.

Dogs fall to 12-11 overall, 6-4 in the conference. Drake returns home Tuesday to take on Southern Illinois.