× No Defense, Hawkeyes Fall at Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE – 4 days after holding Wisconsin to 67 points, Iowa gave up 98 on Saturday to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers beat Iowa 98-84.

Tyler Cook and Jordan Bohannon each scored 24 in the loss.

Iowa falls to 2-8 in the Big Ten, 11-12 overall. They return home Tuesday to take on Minnesota.