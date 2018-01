Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person is in the hospital after trying to outrun police in a car chase that ended in a crash.

Des Moines police responded to a call from a woman claiming she was being followed at around 3 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, the suspect took off and police pursued them. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed at 17th and School Streets.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital; their condition is unclear.