Walgreens Reopens After Friday Evacuation

CLIVE, Iowa -- A Walgreens in Clive is back open on Saturday after several pharmacy workers became suddenly and severely ill.

Seven people came down with vomiting, dizziness, and headaches on Friday afternoon and had to be transported to nearby hospitals. All seven have now been treated and released.

A hazmat team investigated the store but has not yet determined what may have caused the illnesses. Officials think something may have come in through the air handling systems, and plan on bringing in crews to further investigate.