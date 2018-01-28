× 2018 RAGBRAI Route Announced

IOWA — Get ready, bicyclists–this year’s RAGBRAI route has been announced.

Riders will start in Onawa, then travel through Denison, Jefferson, Ames, Newton, Sigourney, and Iowa City before ending in Davenport.

RAGBRAI officials revealed the route on Saturday evening. The annual ride across Iowa starts with cyclists dipping their tires in the Missouri River in western Iowa and ends when they dip their tires in the Mississippi River in the eastern part of the state.

Thousands of cyclists participate in RAGBRAI every year. This year’s ride begins on July 22nd.