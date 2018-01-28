Downtown Eatery Suddenly Closes, Leaving Several Without Jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Nearly two dozen staff members at a downtown restaurant are out of job after the business' owner suddenly decided to close it on Friday.

+39 Market and Cantina's former general manager Derek Messenger says the store was struggling financially. As a result, the owners were planning to temporarily shut down the restaurant in few months to re-brand, then eventually re-open a short time later. However, Messenger says he was shocked to learn of the sudden and permanent closure. He says getting new restaurants to fit into the downtown food scene can be challenging.

"A lot of restaurants are breaking even, especially in Des Moines. It's an outlet for restaurants right now. Everyone is opening, so it's really hard to have your concept come in and be successful and remain successful because of all the restaurants that are around."

The Italian restaurant opened in April 2016 and employed about 25 people. While the Des Moines location is closing, the Ames location will remain open. +39's owners are also planning to open a restaurant at a resort in the Bahamas.