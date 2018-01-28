FACEOFF: MSU Problems, HS Football Playoffs, Hawkeyes Auction Jerseys, NFL Says No to #Pleasestand

Posted 11:35 pm, January 28, 2018, by

Sears and Murph go back and forth on Michigan State, IAHSAA football playoffs, Hawkeye players auctioning jerseys, and the NFL not allowing a #pleasestand progam to be printed.