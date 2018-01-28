× Iowa Driver Dies After Tractor Flips, Catches Fire

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — One man was killed in western Iowa after his tractor flipped into a ditch and caught fire.

The incident happened on Saturday night in Pottawattamie County near Crescent. Firefighters, paramedics, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol all responded. Crews were able to put out the fire, but the driver did not survive.

The victim’s name has not been released and county officials are still investigating.