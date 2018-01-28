× ISU Football Player Suspended After OWI

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa State University football player is off the team following his arrest on Sunday morning for operating while intoxicated.

The Des Moines Register reports Kamilo Tongamoa was arrested in Ames just before 2:30 by ISU police. He was then arrested for OWI, striking an unattended vehicle, failure to have a valid license, and no insurance.

Tongamoa was transported to the Story County Jail and has since been released.

An Iowa State football spokesperson told the Register that Tongamoa has been suspended for violating the student-athlete code of conduct.