The Insiders: January 28th Edition, Tax Reform

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Tax reform has been a hot topic for Iowa lawmakers.

The governor and Republican leaders in the House and Senate want tax reform. Tax cuts for individuals could likely be the focus of their efforts this session, and they might not get to corporate tax cuts until next year. Lawmakers will also look at potentially getting rid of some tax credits to help with the overall goal of lowering tax rates.

The Iowa Bankers Association has an idea, which John Sorensen, the association's CEO, discussed with Political Director Dave Price.