The Insiders: January 28th Edition, Use of Taxpayer Money

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's only January, and Iowa has already seen three high-profile incidents involving taxpayer money.

They involve three fired government employees and those who oversee them.

Teresa Osburne was fired as Johnston's accounting clerk, Richard Lumbard was let go as executive director of the Iowa Communications Network, and Terry Welker claims he was fired as the Waukee School District's human resources director in a cost-cutting move after he reported misconduct by the district CEO.

Political Director Dave Price outlines all of these incidents that cost a total of $1.379 million.