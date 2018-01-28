The Insiders: January 28th Edition, What’s Next for Water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Kim Reynolds recently approved a water quality bill, and lawmakers agreed to divert $282 million over the next 12 years to help water and soil protection and conservation efforts.

Critics, mostly Democrats, say redirecting resources from other areas hurts those other areas instead of simply dedicating new money. They also do not think this new plan offers enough oversight to make sure farmers are really making a difference. Some, too, wanted a mandatory effort, not voluntary.

However, one candidate for Secretary of Agriculture thinks the water quality plan will be a good start. Hear Craig Lang's thoughts in the video above.