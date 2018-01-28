Waterloo Bowling Alley Taking Over State Tournament After Plaza Lanes Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The fire that took out Plaza Lanes last month also took away a venue for high school bowling teams.

This meant the Iowa High School Athletic Association had to find a new place to hold the state tournament. Earlier this week, the association announced Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo would host the three-day tournament, in which 60 teams will compete.

The alley's owners say when they heard the news about Plaza Lanes they offered to do anything they could to make the state competition a success. They are proud of the opportunity to bring so many bowlers to their city.

"To be given the opportunity to host it, that's not just an economic impact, but it is a feather in our cap for our association and for all the teams that have programs here in Waterloo," said Mike Hackbarth, Cadillac Lanes' general manager.

Before the state competition, teams must get through regionals. The teams who make it compete in Waterloo from February 19th-21st.