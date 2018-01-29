× Arraignment Thursday for Jason Carter on Murder Charge

KNOXVILLE, Iowa – A Marion County man accused of murdering his mother in 2015 is scheduled to be arraigned later this week.

Jason Carter is charged with first degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Shirley Carter. He was arrested just two days after being found responsible for the wrongful death of his mother in December.

Bill Carter, Jason’s father and Shirley’s husband, filed a civil lawsuit against Jason when he became disappointed authorities had not charged his son with Shirley’s murder.

Investigators say Jason Carter provided incriminating information and inconsistent statements. A criminal complaint said the burglary at the Carter’s Lacona home was staged and Jason’s fingerprints were found on evidence that Jason had testified under oath he had not touched.

The arraignment of Jason Carter is scheduled for February 2nd. He is being held in the Marion County Jail on a bond of $1 million.