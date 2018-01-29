Bernie Sanders Endorses Iowa Congressional Candidate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Bernie Sanders nearly won the Iowa caucuses in January 2016, and now he's hoping to put a key member of his Iowa staff into Congress.

On Monday, Sanders announced his endorsement of Pete D'Alessandro in the Democratic primary race in the 3rd Congressional district.

D'Alessandro is one of seven Democrats vying for a spot on the ballot opposite Congressman David Young in November. The others on the primary ballot are Cindy Axne, Austin Frerick, Theresa Greenfield, Paul Knupp, Eddie Mauro, and Heather Ryan.