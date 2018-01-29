Damaged Storm Lake Sewer Line Leaking Thousands of Gallons of Wastewater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The Iowa DNR is helping with a massive wastewater leak into Storm Lake.

The leak was discovered on Monday morning on the northeast shore of the lake near King's Pointe Resort. The DNR says the leak started sometime on Friday when crews damaged a large sewer line during a repair work.

The damage caused up to 500 gallons of untreated wastewater to spill into the lake every minute. As of 3 p.m. on Monday, the DNR was still working to fix the leak. That works out to nearly two million gallons of waste water released into the lake.

The DNR is encouraging people to avoid the area, but say fish caught in the lake are still safe to eat if rinsed off before cleaning.