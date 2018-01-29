× Downtown Skywalk Connecting to Iowa Events Center Re-Opens Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A key stretch of Des Moines’ Skywalk system is set to re-open Monday morning after being closed for more than two years.

This portion of the Skywalk connects downtown to the Iowa Events Center, Hy-Vee Hall and Wells Fargo Arena. It had been closed for the last 25 months due to construction of the new Hilton hotel that is attached to the Events Center.

Officials say the hotel is still on schedule to open on March 21st, while the Skywalk is opening ahead of schedule.

Polk County Board of Supervisors chair Angela Connolly said, “We are thrilled to be able to open the Skywalk sooner than anticipated. It is a critical link between the Iowa Events Center and downtown amenities, especially during the cold winter months and for our high school championship activities that take place in February and March.”

The Polk County Board of Supervisors will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning to celebrate the re-opening.