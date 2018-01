× Downtown YMCA Filling Olympic-Size Pool

DES MOINES, Iowa — After more than a year of construction, the Olympic-size pool at the downtown YMCA is finally being filled with water.

The pool is 50 meters long and 25 yards wide, and the depth ranges from 7 feet to 10 feet 8 inches. In the next room, a second, smaller program pool is being built, which will be used for things like swimming lessons.

The Olympic-size pool opens in March. The YMCA is currently looking for lifeguards.