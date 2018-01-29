Hats Donated to Metro Newborns for American Heart Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Babies born at area hospitals will go home with special hats to raise awareness about heart disease and congenital heart failure.

Volunteers from around the country joined the American Heart Association and the Children's Heart Foundation in knitting and crocheting red hats for babies born in February to celebrate American Heart Month.

On Monday morning, the AHA and Little Hats, Big Hearts sponsor Audi delivered 1,000 hats to area hospitals. According to one spokesperson for the AHA, the bigger purpose is about education and honoring those with heart defects.

"One in 110 babies is actually born with a congenital heart defect," said Kayla Kovarna. "So Little Hats, Big Hearts is a way to not only honor all the little patients to have already been born with a congenital heart defect, but it gives us an opportunity to also spread awareness and let people know that, you know, those one in 100 babies, they're really important and we need to understand and just educate people throughout the community, but we also want people to take it as a tip to start living a heart healthy life."

According to Kovarna, each hospital typically delivers around 400 babies in the month of February, which means approximately four babies at each of those hospitals will have a heart defect.