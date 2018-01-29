× Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5 Set to Headline New Cedar Rapids Festival

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A new festival is coming to Iowa, and a couple big acts are set to headline.

The event called “newbo evolve” is coming to Cedar Rapids from August 3rd-5th. Organizers call it a celebration of the Bohemian creative spirit, covering a variety of topics, like fashion, food, and music.

Kelly Clarkson is the headlining act on Friday night, and Maroon 5 is scheduled to headline on Saturday. Panels will be led by fashion designer Christian Siriano, film director John Waters, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and others.

Festival tickets go on sale this Friday. Find more information on the newbo evolve website.