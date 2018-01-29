× Police Impound Vehicle in Git-N-Go Robbery Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police are investigating after a south side convenience store was robbed Monday morning.

Police were first called to the Southside Church of the Nazarene at 4110 S. Union just after 6:30 a.m. on a report of a suspicious person. Then a call came in about a robbery at the nearby Git-N-Go at 100 Watrous.

Police say they’ve impounded a vehicle from the church parking lot that appears to link the two incidents.

No suspects are in custody at this point and police did not release what was taken from the Git-N-Go.