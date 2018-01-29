RAGBRAI Ride Preparation: 500-1,000 miles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- The overnight stops for RAGBRAI 2018 have been announced, and for those planning to make the cross-state trek, getting ready is no five-minute job.

“If you want to do the whole week, the key is to ride often,” said Steve Lauber, General Manager of Bike World in Ames. “If you can put in 500 miles before you go for the week, you’ll make it, if you can put in 1,000 miles before you go, it will be pretty easy, actually.”

Lauber said RAGBRAI has done wonders for the bike shops of Iowa, not only because of purchases for RAGBRAI, but also the increased general interest in bicycling.

Lauber has riden RAGBRAI and worked bike shops along the route over the years, so he knows what it takes to prepare.

“The best way to do it, regularly is the key,” said Lauber. “A couple of rides during the week and longer rides on weekends. The other key is the last month before you go, ride your bike every day, even if it's for 5-10 miles.”

Lauber said people who ride bikes in Iowa should think about doing at least a day or two on RAGBRAI.

“If you’re an Iowan and you ride bikes, you should try a day of RAGBRAI sometime, I think,” said Lauber. “I worked at the bike shop for a while, but I’d never ridden a whole RAGBRAI coast to coast. It was a lot more than I expected it to be.”

RAGBRAI registration information can be found here.