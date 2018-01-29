× Suspects Wanted in Northern Iowa Rest Stop Shooting

DOWS, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for help identifying two suspects in a shooting in northern Iowa.

The two people are believed to have information about a shooting that took place at an Interstate 35 rest stop near Dows on Sunday morning. The suspects were seen on surveillance video from a nearby gas station shortly before the shooting.

The victim is hospitalized, and their condition is currently unknown.

The suspects’ car is believed to be a silver or gray 4-door SUV similar to a Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 641-456-2731.