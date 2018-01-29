× Teen Attending Virtual School as She Trains to Become a Professional Ballerina

JOHNSTON, Iowa – One metro student is ditching the traditional school setting for an online academy.

Fifteen-year-old Maura Moody attends Iowa Connections Academy. It is a tuition free online public school with students enrolled across Iowa.

“I like online school, because it gives me a lot of flexibility and I feel like I can do it on my own time,” Moody said.

The online school serves students kindergarten through 12th grade.

Practicing six to eight hours each day, Moody is training to become a professional ballerina.

Mother and Learning coach Alyssa Moody said online schooling is just as good as the public schools.

“It feels very normal. They have to do all the same testing. It’s structured just like an Iowa public school,” Alyssa Moody said.

Moody said she is on a schedule and will bring her laptop to both Ballet Des Moines and School of Classical Ballet and Dance rehearsals.

“She can’t just not do her work. She has to complete it, but she doesn’t necessarily have to complete it today. Like, if she doesn’t have enough time today to get everything done then she can roll it over to tomorrow or make it up on the weekends,” Alyssa Moody said.

Moody is currently auditioning for different summer programs in ballet companies across the company.

“I really enjoy it. It’s a lot of fun. I like working hard and I like learning new dances. I like learning choreography,” Moody said.

Recently, Moody was accepted in to the summer program for San Francisco’s Ballet company. She said it is one of her top choices.

Moody would like to make her dream become reality one day. “I’d really like to dance in a company,” Moody said.

For now, she is focused on graduating high school.

You can catch Moody in the upcoming Ballet Des Moines production of Cinderella on March 31st.

Open enrollment for the 2018-2019 school year closes March 1st.