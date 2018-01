Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Another bill has made it out of committee and is now eligible for debate on the Senate floor.

Senate study bill 30-25 would ban the use of automated traffic cameras across Iowa. Supporters of the bill claim the cameras are unconstitutional, although they've stood up to every court challenge in Iowa. Opponents say the bill takes away decision-making power from local governments.

A similar bill has failed to make its way to the governor's desk in past legislative sessions.