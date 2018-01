Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Tax filing season is here again, and a metro school is working to make the process a little easier.

Starting on Wednesday, DMACC will offer free tax help at its urban campus on 7th Street. Students certified by the IRS will help prepare and file taxes for anyone with an income under $58,000.

This is the 11th year DMACC has offered the service.