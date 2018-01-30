Governor to Sign Water Quality Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Wednesday, Governor Reynolds will sign her first bill since taking office.

The governor will sign Senate File 512, the water quality bill, which was passed last week by the Iowa House of Representatives. The Senate passed the legislation last session.

The new law would divert money from the water excise tax, along with gambling revenues that went to infrastructure projects, and put it into cleaning up Iowa's water. This will add up to $282 million over the next 12 years. That money would go to farmers who implement conservation, soil preservation, and runoff prevention projects.