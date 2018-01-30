× Iowa Power Farming Show Spans Over 7 Acres, Filling Up Iowa Events Center

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Power Farming Show has been at locations around the metro since 1910. This year, it is as big in terms of exhibitors and space as it has ever been.

The show fills every part of the Iowa Events Center, including multiple levels of the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, Hy-Vee Hall, Wells Fargo Arena, and hallways surrounding the whole complex.

“We have over 700 exhibitors here,” said show manager Tom Junge. “We’re utilizing almost 2,000 hotel rooms for people coming in for the show, we draw farmers from pretty much the five states around Iowa.”

The show features over seven acres of displays in booths all in buildings of the Iowa Events Center.

“We pretty much have all the array of agriculture, that’s one thing that sort of sets the show apart,” said Junge. “We have areas where we have large equipment, the combines, large sprayers, we go all the way down to the small precision ag stuff.”

Vendors can be found in the lowest level of the Community Choice Building and on the concourse of Wells Fargo arena, with flooring laid over the ice on the arena floor.

“This is the largest we’ve ever been, with the addition of the lower level of HyVee Hall,” said Junge.

“I do a lot of shows, I do 16 shows a year, Des Moines is one of my favorites,” said Dan Wehrs, who exhibits products for Riteway, a Canadian tillage implement maker. “You have a lot of great farmers here, producers here, it’s right in the heartbeat of the Greenbelt.”

The Iowa Power Farming Show continues on Wednesday and Thursday.