Norovirus Outbreaks Reported Across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has received numerous reports of norovirus outbreaks across the state.

It’s a highly contagious illness and spreads faster during colder months when people are inside more.

Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, and low-grade fever. It typically lasts for two days.

Doctors say anyone with the virus should not be handling any food items prepared for others and should wait two days after symptoms are gone before doing so again, as the virus can spread even after you feel better.

While norovirus is often called the “stomach flu” it is not the same as influenza and the flu vaccine will not prevent someone from getting it.

If you do fall ill doctors say you should stay home and drink plenty of fluids. Most health complications are a result of dehydration.