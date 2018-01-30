× Police: Man Admits to Accidentally Shooting Himself After First Reporting Drive-By

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say a man that first told them he was shot in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday has now admitted he accidentally shot himself.

Police were originally called to the corner of East 25th Street and Hull just after 4:00 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told police he was out for a walk when a car pulled up and someone inside fired three shots at him. He later admitted to shooting himself accidentally while cleaning a gun at his home.

The victim was taken to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.