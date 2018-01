× Police Release Name of Man Injured in Urbandale Shooting

URBANDALE, Iowa — Police have identified the victim involved in a recent shooting in Urbandale.

On Friday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of 70th Street. When they arrived, police found 23-year-old Daryl Jones III suffering gunshot wounds. Jones’ injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The Urbandale Police Department is still investigating the incident.