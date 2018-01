Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Presidential politics never seem to stop in Iowa due to the state's first-in-the-nation status, and that will remain true this weekend.

On Sunday, the first campaign ad for the 2020 presidential race will air in Iowa. Maryland Congressman John Delaney will be the first candidate to air an ad here on Super Bowl Sunday. Delaney announced his candidacy last year and has made numerous stops in Iowa.

The 2020 presidential election will take place in 1,008 days.