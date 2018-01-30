Suspect in Stolen Car Leads Police on Chase Before Crashing Near Ankeny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A high-speed chase through the metro ended with a roll-over crash on Tuesday evening.

Des Moines police attempted to pull over an SUV near E. 29th and Euclid when a check of the license plates came back as stolen. The suspect took off, leading police onto Interstate 235 during the evening rush hour.

After stopping the chase because of the danger to other drivers, officers radioed to Polk County sheriff's deputies that the suspect was headed towards Ankeny. Deputies spotted the SUV near Corporate Woods Drive and resumed the chase. However, it didn't take long for the driver to lose control.

"Our deputies picked up the vehicle at Corporate Woods Drive and I-35, vehicle went eastbound on 62nd Avenue, lost control, and rolled at least once on the side of the road," said Lieutenant Rich Blaylock.

Both the driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash. Police have not yet released the driver's name or any charges.