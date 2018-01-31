Iowa Senator Ernst and Congressman Young Among Those on Train In Fatal Crash with Garbage Truck in Virginia
VIRGINIA — A train carrying members of Congress to their legislative retreat in West Virginia, hit a truck Wednesday, multiple sources told CNN. One person who was in the garbage truck has died, according to one U.S. Senator. There have been no reports of injuries to members of Congress.
Rep. John Faso, a New York Republican, who was on the train that crashed, said he was able to see the truck that hit the train.
“There was (what) looks like a tractor trailer carrying trash that was hit by the train,” Faso, who said he was in the third car of the train, told CNN.
“I think everyone on the train is OK,” Faso said. “I don’t know that for sure, it’s a long train. But most of the concern is for the people outside.”
One GOP source was unsure how many members of Congress were on the train or how many people were injured, but said there were injuries.
That source said members “hit the deck.”
A staff member for Representative David Young, a 3rd District Republican, confirms he was on the train. His office says he was not injured nor were any of the other members of Congress he was traveling with.
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst posted a message on Twitter to say she also was on the train and wasn’t injured.
Senator Chuck Grassley’s staff said he was not on the train.
Republican members of Congress were on their way for a retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, starting Wednesday and ending Friday. Vice President Mike Pence, who was not on the train, is scheduled to speak to members later Wednesday and President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the event tomorrow.
The train left from Union Station in Washington earlier Wednesday.