× Iowa Senator Ernst and Congressman Young Among Those on Train In Fatal Crash with Garbage Truck in Virginia

VIRGINIA — A train carrying members of Congress to their legislative retreat in West Virginia, hit a truck Wednesday, multiple sources told CNN. One person who was in the garbage truck has died, according to one U.S. Senator. There have been no reports of injuries to members of Congress.

BREAKING: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) tells me 3 passengers aboard the hit truck. 1 is dead. 2 injured. He and other lawmakers helped carry one of the injured truck passengers to an ambulance with local medical personnel. — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) January 31, 2018

PHOTO FROM THE ACCIDENT SCENE courtesy of @SenMikeLee: pic.twitter.com/4WCpSR6cSb — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) January 31, 2018

Rep. John Faso, a New York Republican, who was on the train that crashed, said he was able to see the truck that hit the train.

“There was (what) looks like a tractor trailer carrying trash that was hit by the train,” Faso, who said he was in the third car of the train, told CNN.

“I think everyone on the train is OK,” Faso said. “I don’t know that for sure, it’s a long train. But most of the concern is for the people outside.”

One GOP source was unsure how many members of Congress were on the train or how many people were injured, but said there were injuries.

That source said members “hit the deck.”

A staff member for Representative David Young, a 3rd District Republican, confirms he was on the train. His office says he was not injured nor were any of the other members of Congress he was traveling with.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst posted a message on Twitter to say she also was on the train and wasn’t injured.

I was on the train with my colleagues, but I’m okay. Please keep the drivers of the truck and train engineers in your prayers. https://t.co/lOfCHuJX7R — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 31, 2018

Senator Chuck Grassley’s staff said he was not on the train.

Sen. @ChuckGrassley and Mrs. Grassley were not on the train that crashed this morning in Virginia and are not attending the retreat. Sen. Grassley will be in Iowa holding Q&As with Iowans as part of his 99 county meetings. — Sen. Grassley Press (@GrassleyPress) January 31, 2018

Republican members of Congress were on their way for a retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, starting Wednesday and ending Friday. Vice President Mike Pence, who was not on the train, is scheduled to speak to members later Wednesday and President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the event tomorrow.

The train left from Union Station in Washington earlier Wednesday.