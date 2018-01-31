Des Moines Teen Accused of Abusing Son Back Behind Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines teenager accused of severely abusing his infant son is back behind bars.

18-year-old Dominick Clausi is charged with Child Endangerment Causing Serious Injury and Multiple Acts of Child Endangerment. He's accused of shaking, smothering and biting his five-month-old son in December.

Clausi was released from jail earlier in January with the condition that complete an inpatient substance abuse program. Court records show he left the program early and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Clausi is scheduled to go on trial on March 26th.

A second arrest has been made in the investigation but authorities are not releasing details because the suspect is a minor.