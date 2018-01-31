× Jordan Creek Town Center Clothing Store Accused of Racially Profiling Customer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Central Iowa man claims he was racially profiled at a popular metro clothing store.

James Conley III says he was accused of not paying for a jacket he was wearing when he walked into the Old Navy at the the Jordan Creek Town Center Tuesday.

Conley who is African – American says the jacket he was wearing was an Old Navy brand. According to Conley, the store’s manager told him, “anytime someone wears Old Navy clothing into the store, employees must scan the their clothing to make sure it was previously purchased.” The customer says he was then asked to pay for the jacket he already owned but refused. In a Facebook post, Conley says he demanded the store’s manager to check the surveillance video to prove he was wearing the jacket before entering the store. He said once he proved his point, management never apologized for their mistake.

On Wednesday, a signed on the store’s door said it was “temporarily closed.” In a statement, Old Navy’s parent company, Gap Incorporated said:

“At Old Navy, and across Gap Inc., we maintain a ‘zero means zero’ policy and we are actively investigating the situation. We are a company made up of diverse people – from all backgrounds and cultures. We encourage diversity in thought, celebrate diversity in each other and demand tolerance and inclusion, always.”

The Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission says the incident is a cause for pause and conversation.

“The only way that we overcome issues like this whether it be police profiling or shopping profiling, is to have those conversations and to realize that we are not that much different than anyone else,” says Kameron Middlebrooks, the departments Vice Chair.

Middlebrooks adds its crucial for everyone to feel comfortable in the areas where they work, shop and play but also important for people to give apologies when mistakes are made.

The commission advises others who may have this happen to them in the future to file a complaint with their local human rights and commissions office, as well as filing a complaint with the NAACP. It’s also encouraged for people to document the incident as best as possible to provide proof.

Conley has filed a formal complaint with the NAACP Des Moines branch.