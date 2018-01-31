Matt McCoy’s Run for Supervisor Could Create Democratic Domino Effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After 20 years representing Polk County in the Iowa Senate, Matt McCoy won't run for re-election in 2018. But he still plans to be on a ballot.

"I am formally announcing my plans to run for Polk County Supervisors, District 5, in the 2018 June Primaries," McCoy told a crowd of supporters on Wednesday afternoon inside Sellers Hardware Store on SW 9th Street in Des Moines. McCoy's parents owned the store for 30 years.

To win the seat McCoy will first have to unseat the fellow Democrat who's held it for nearly 30 years. John Mauro has represented the South side of Des Moines on the Board of Supervisors since 1990.

During his announcement McCoy did not criticize Mauro. However he did use words like "bold", "fresh" and "progressive" to describe what he'll bring to the job. McCoy says he'll focus on improving mental health services and affordable housing if elected.

McCoy's decision sets off a domino effect in Iowa politics. New Senate Majority Leader Janet Petersen now has to find a candidate to replace McCoy in the Senate. There will likely be numerous candidates interested in the seat as it's in a safe Democratic district.

There will likely be an explosive primary battle between Mauro and McCoy between now and June 5th. McCoy says he'll run a positive campaign.